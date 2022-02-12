10 Crosby Derek Lam RTW Fall 2022

Using Charlotte Rampling as muse — think British elegance with the ease of French glamour — fall sees 10 Crosby Derek Lam lean into its core silhouettes, updating their customers’ wardrobes and a significant expansion with ideas in denim pieces. Rampling has the gift of making simple pieces, like a chambray shirt, look effortlessly chic, an idea 10 Crosby has been focused on since it began.

The look: A modern take on Rampling, with all the design tweaks 10 Crosby Derek Lam is known for, like convertibility and new ideas on proportion, prints and suiting.

Quote of note: “Versatility is always important with our customer,” vice president of design Shawn Reddy explained. “She appreciates things she can wear a few different ways or is pre-styled.”

Key Pieces: An Inky blue pinstrip shirtdress, denim jacket, dresses and blazers, a trench cape combo, updates on their signature pant offering, floral print prairie dress with peasant sleeves.

Takeaway: Who wouldn’t want to dress like a style icon like Rampling?