Friday's Digital Daily: February 11, 2022

Fashion

New York Fashion Week Is All About Emerging Talent

Business

CEO Talks: Rodrigo Bazan on Thom Browne’s Growth, Building Womenswear, Loyalty

Eye

Pantone Reveals NYFW Fashion Color Trends for Fall 2022

10 Crosby Derek Lam RTW Fall 2022

A nod to style icon Charlotte Rampling gave way to a urban modern wardrobe for fall.

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Fall 2022 Courtesy of Derek Lam 10 Crosby

Using Charlotte Rampling as muse — think  British elegance with the ease of French glamour — fall sees 10 Crosby Derek Lam lean into its core silhouettes,  updating their customers’ wardrobes and a significant expansion with ideas in denim pieces.  Rampling has the gift of making simple pieces, like a chambray shirt, look effortlessly chic, an idea 10 Crosby has been focused on since it began.

The look: A modern take on Rampling, with all the design tweaks 10 Crosby Derek Lam is known for, like convertibility and new ideas on proportion, prints and suiting.

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Fall 2022
Derek Lam 10 Crosby Fall 2022
Derek Lam 10 Crosby Fall 2022
Quote of note: “Versatility is always important with our customer,” vice president of design Shawn Reddy explained.  “She appreciates things she can wear a few different ways or is pre-styled.”

Key Pieces: An Inky blue pinstrip shirtdress, denim jacket, dresses and blazers, a trench cape combo, updates on their signature pant offering, floral print prairie dress with peasant sleeves.

Takeaway: Who wouldn’t want to dress like a style icon like Rampling?

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Fall 2022
Derek Lam 10 Crosby Fall 2022
Derek Lam 10 Crosby Fall 2022
Derek Lam 10 Crosby Fall 2022
Derek Lam 10 Crosby Fall 2022
Derek Lam 10 Crosby Fall 2022
Derek Lam 10 Crosby Fall 2022
