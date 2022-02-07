×
Monday's Digital Daily: February 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Jerome Chazen, a Former Chairman and CEO of Liz Claiborne, Dies at 94

Fashion

Trussardi CEO Sebastian Suhl Reveals New Brand Identity

Fashion

New York Fall 2022 Designer Inspirations: Part One

LaPointe RTW Fall 2022

Sally LaPointe’s fall collection amped up her signature luxe élan with slight sultry undertones, imbued with a vivid palette.

Lapointe Fall 2022 Courtesy of Lapointe

Designed as an evolution, or “sister-wives,” to pre-fall, which was inspired by the concept of a phoenix rising, Sally LaPointe’s fall collection amped up her signature luxe élan with slight sultry undertones, imbued with a vivid palette.

“It’s keeping along with the idea of a new skin and empowerment,” LaPointe said during a collection preview. “This was about going to the desert and taking a trip.”

The collection featured rich fabrications in hues influenced by electric neon signs of roadside motels and the desert sky (new marabou feather adorned knits, chenille, marbled leather layers, acid-washed denim, classic satins, heat-pressed rhinestone looks and more) and designed to layer as luxed-up daywear into moody yet playful evening attire.

Lapointe Fall 2022
Lapointe Fall 2022
Lapointe Fall 2022
The look: Sleek, evocative fashions with LaPointe’s signature luxe-meets-cool ethos.

Quote of note: “The palette came from the desert sky and roadside motels — almost chic but also a little sinister. I wanted it to be slightly more elevated and elegant, but with naughty undertones.”

Key pieces: Marbled, acid-distressed denim and leather sets (in sultry chocolate brown or vivid pink); a selection of looks with allover, striped heat-pressed rhinestone (a new iteration of pre-fall’s ombré offerings); monochromatic satin suiting separates and plush knits (with or without ostrich and marabou adorations); two-tone, warped sets and dresses (a pink and red crinkle tunic atop matching lean floor-length pant). 

The takeaway: Both youthful and refined, LaPointe’s fall collection continued to offer bold, versatile fashions.

