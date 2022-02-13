Maisie Wilen RTW Fall 2022

Maisie Schloss took her fall Maisie Wilen show fully digital, partnering with Yahoo to bring her otherworldly creations to life in holograph form. Yahoo was but one partner, as the emerging talent also worked with Mattel’s “Monster High” and Keds. The digital-first narrative makes sense as the designer starts her collection by first crafting pieces on her computer. “I do all my sketching and print design on Photoshop and Illustrator,” she explained. “The starting point was exploring what can make a viewer question reality.”

The blurring line between reality and fantasy came to life with optical illusion prints, on brand for a designer known for her inventive print stories; holographic vinyl on a coat; perforated knits, and more denim styles, like a wide-legged jean with geometric cutouts cascading down the leg.

Mattel’s “Monster High” saw her holographic models done up in special-effects makeup transforming into fantastical creatures inspired by the franchise’s characters Frankie Stein, Draculaura, Lagoona Blue and Clawdeen Wolf. These characters were used on the one-of-a-kind skullette hairclips, coral earrings, sunglasses and skullette earrings featured throughout the show.

Schloss went a bit bodycon with slinkier shapes on dresses paired with her cutout knits or sequin wide-legged pants. Other proposals with asymmetric draping and ruching were interesting ideas on a party look, something the brand has come to be known for.