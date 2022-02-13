×
Friday's Digital Daily: February 11, 2022

PatBo RTW Fall 2022

Bonaldi went back to her roots for her fall collection, thinking on the craftsmanship that goes into creating her clothing

PatBO RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of PatBO

Patbo founder and creative director Patricia Bonaldi went back to her roots for fall, thinking about the craftsmanship that goes into creating her clothing. She wanted to honor the artisans in her native Brazil, using intricate glass-like beading, seen throughout her collection it helped highlight the creative muscle of her homeland.

The Look: Bondaldi’s pieces are always imbued with a resort feeling but this season widens up a bit, adding in an early 2000s vibe with denim sprinkled in and outerwear options, each with her seasonal beaded fringe detail.

Key Pieces: Lurex jumpsuit; one sleeve mini dress; quilted puffer coat with fringe; velvet mini dresses; swim options; razor cut pants; bright colored prints, like on a maxi dress with slit cut to the top of the thigh.

Takeaway: Bonaldi stays true to her resort-y and sensual style, offering a breadth of colorful options for a cocktail party, beach or even a chilly fall night.

