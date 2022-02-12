Tia Adeola RTW Fall 2022

Adeola used her collection as a way to make a statement about the End SARS movement in her native Nigeria.

The look: “You were supposed to protect us” and “Sorrow. Tears. Blood” underscored her activism though fashion, helping to frame a collection that had a light airy Renaissance ease.

Quote of note: “I start with real-life experiences,” Adeola said of where she began her work, noting the graphics found throughout her collection. She added that she has a love for the Renaissance, but with her collection wanted to rewrite it to include Black people.

Key pieces: Feathered skirt; sheer dresses; cutout, gingham structured dress; lingerie moments with bra tops and high-waisted bottoms. She debuted a men’s offering, putting them in leather pants, ruffled wraps that touched the floor and monochromatic looser pant and shirt combos.

The takeaway: Adeola has gained a lot of steam this past year and it was nice to see her world a bit more fully with her men’s offering and sensual and body-affirming take on women’s silhouettes but with a strong message about her heritage.