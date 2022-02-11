×
Friday's Digital Daily: February 11, 2022

Fashion

New York Fashion Week Is All About Emerging Talent

Business

CEO Talks: Rodrigo Bazan on Thom Browne’s Growth, Building Womenswear, Loyalty

Eye

Pantone Reveals NYFW Fashion Color Trends for Fall 2022

Zero + Maria Cornejo RTW Fall 2022

Cornejo understands the body and continues to propose silhouettes that give forgiving proportions in new conscience textiles.

Zero + Maria Cornejo RTW Fall 2022 Matthew Kristall/Courtesy of Zero + Maria Cornejo

Maria Cornejo has been in the game for awhile, a favorite among buyers for her modern take on today’s women. Fall sees her do what she does best, update her proposals on proportion and protection while keeping a keen eye on her environmental footprint. Cornejo understands that a closet isn’t about total newness each season, but filling in gaps, creating value with new staples a woman mixes into her daily dress for years.

The look: A slight nod to the Southwest of the U.S., with burnt oranges, sandy beige, creams and pops of blue.

Quote of note: “Our women travels or is dreaming of it,” she said of pieces that are washable and packable, made for a busier lifestyle as the global pandemic wanes. She has been pushing for years for new textiles that are eco-conscious and noted that it’s finally paying off with more options than in the past.

Key pieces: Lots of new eco denim; cactus leathers with solid block-like shapes; handmade knits produced in collaboration with women in Bolivia — something she has done for seasons; super soft cocoon-like outwear, and even a jacquard leopard  animal print section of pieces.

The takeaway: Cornejo continues to propose silhouettes with forgiving proportions in new eco-conscious fabrics. It’s no wonder, as she reported, that she is finding a new, younger customer, the type who cares about the whole story of a piece and it’s environmental footprint.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

