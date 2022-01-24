×
Just Cavalli RTW Fall 2022

A Paris-to-New-York gateway inspired this cool collection, aimed at Gen Zers in love with the 2000s.

Throughout the pandemic, TikTok enthusiasts have become accustomed to traveling the world via their smartphones’ screens, duetting with fellow creators from across the globe.

For its fall collection, Just Cavalli unleashed that desire to travel and party together through a fun and cool collection, blending references to the early 2000s aesthetic (another TikTok favorite), which nods to the brand’s heydays and is beloved by Gen Zers, who didn’t experience it firsthand.

In a clashing and oftentimes packed mix, which should nonetheless please its fans, the brand’s design team evoked classic Parisian chic, offering a young and fun interpretation of couture silhouettes.

Cue off-shouldered balloon frocks bearing the signature zebra print; barely there tops made of rhinestones arranged as flowers, and miniskirts with a trail and ruffles worn with pristine white shirts.

A houndstooth-patterned blazer, elongated and with a fringed hem — read Right Bank girl — and brought to mind some of the looks sported by Lily Collins in “Emily in Paris,” while inventive jewels and baroque prints were reminiscent of Just Cavalli circa 2009.

Things got more minimal in chenille knitwear frocks with sensual cutout details and leopard-print uncomplicated separates, or via pantsuits bearing the houndstooth motif distorted as if it was seen through a prism. They were the collection’s highlights.

A late ‘90s tinge percolated through men’s wear, which had a decidedly more urban twist. Inspired by the New York scene, it repurposed streetwear staples under a contemporary lens. Distressed workwear pants and zebra-patterned separates, both crafted from denim, were juxtaposed to bleached velvet tops and biker jackets, channeling a rock-‘n’-roll vibe. Skintight crewnecks layered under distressed tartan shirts and cargo pants looked apt for grown-up skateboarders.

