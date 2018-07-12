Borgo de Nor Resort 2019

Galleries

Collection

Borgo de Nor has quickly built a name and a dedicated following around its feminine dresses, with their long, flouncy silhouettes, bold colors and intriguing, surrealist prints.

For its latest resort offering the brand has taken a new direction, sprinkling some equally desirable separates to its offer and reworking some of its dresses for the colder months of the year.

Designers Carmen Borgonovo and Joana de Noronha said the aim was to offer more entry-level price points to their customer, as well as a new, see-now-buy-now element, coinciding with the collection’s retail drops in the winter months.

Signature maxi, ruffled silhouettes were reworked with higher necks and longer sleeves, while the prints – which remained bold and vibrant – were set against a darker color palette of deep reds, emerald greens and blues, evoking a new, autumnal mood.

The design duo continued to explore surrealist art to inspire its prints, producing floral patterns with a more lively spirit and a darker edge.

Among the highlights was an “orchid-leopard print” inspired by a self portrait of surrealist painter, dancer and photographer, Rosa Rolanda, who is pictured with an animal-print orchid on her head.

“When I saw this painting it inspired me to take the idea of a leopard orchid and turn it into a print. Rosa Rolanda also embodies the strength, free spirit and beauty of our woman,” said Borgonovo.

Elsewhere, she reimagined vintage floral embroideries into prints featuring bouquets of tulips and drew inspiration from the works of feminist icons, such as Frida Kahlo and Mina Loy, to create a print of wheat and flowers – a nod to how the artists spoke about the female body and fertility through their paintings.

The dresses were styled with cowboy boots, leather belts and chunky bi-color knits – a collaboration with Edamame London – highlighting their easy-going, transitional nature.

For the remainder of the collection, Borgonovo and de Noronha kept the summer spirit that defines them alive with flirty floral minidresses in sugary pink and yellow shades, ruffled midi skirts and matching crop tops and luxurious silk-georgette maxis, part of the brand’s growing range of more elevated, occasion wear.