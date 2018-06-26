Joseph Resort 2019

Galleries

The fuzzy fur slippers said it all: Louise Trotter is in a much more casual mood, and she’s not afraid to show it. She said she wanted the feel of this collection, which was full of deconstructed tailoring, to be “less precious and more relaxed. Dressed and undressed at the same time. And it’s all about the emotion — how the pieces feel against the body.”

Trotter said she created pieces that are meant to be layered, and worked with cotton, silk, satin and double-faced cashmere. The collection featured pieces such as a long blue broderie anglaise dress with a floppy collar and sleeves, and another, flower-printed one with a draped cowl neck. One check dress had a capelike top while long, flowing skirts came with delicate flower prints and knife pleats.

Suits — a Joseph staple — came with high-waisted trousers — some elasticated — and elongated, boxy jackets with wide, peak lapels. Coats were languid with generous proportions, and done in papery white leather, double wool and lightweight cashmere. Among the standouts was a roomy gray topper with long lapels and multiple buttons running down the front. The fuzzy slippers — actually curly sheepskin ballet mules — put a fun, modern spin on all of Trotter’s silhouettes.