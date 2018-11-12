Roland Mouret Resort 2019

Galleries

Roland Mouret is eager for his woman to kick back, relax – or run around – with these fluid, draped clothes, which are meant for all-day or all-night wear.

Mouret described these pieces as “a best companion, a best friend” and said he wants his women to exhale into them. The collection was colorful and meant for movement, with sporty touches such as knits and sleeveless jackets with flashes of perforated fabric and a stretchy lining for a silver sequin gown, with a slit up the front. “You can run in it, move around and dance in it. You can live with this dress,” said the designer.

He worked bouclé stretch into a tailored suit and a fitted skirt and offered up a softly-structured, single–breasted trench with a belted waist. Other athletic touches came in the form of a ribbed knit tank dress and a languid jumpsuit with a stretchy waist, and loose tabard knits in bright colors. Things got even more comfortable with pajama–like tops and jackets that were draped at the back, and long tunic dresses with detachable skirts.