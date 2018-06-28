Rachel Zoe Resort 2019

Galleries

In the seven years since founding her namesake advanced contemporary collection, stylist/designer/media mogul Rachel Zoe hasn’t strayed from her original MO of providing career-girl-meets-party-girl clothes to the aspirational Millennial customer.

She’s succeeded at melding her own boho-meets-Old Hollywood style (with numerous homages to her idol Tom Ford), all the while honing the quality/perceived value balance necessary for the contemporary category (taking her line in-house after its initial Global Brands Group licensing model was a good move).

For resort, her favorite season, Zoe upped her fabric game, playing with black feather-printed fil coupe with gold accents for off-the-shoulder maxidresses and tops and a silver and black snow leopard-printed taffeta for evening suits. Metallics took on a new breadth, because “for me, metallic is, like, its own color group,” she said.

Each successive Rachel Zoe collection sees new iterations of the Seventies-inspired pantsuit, and this season’s inspired tuxedo dressing included double-breasted white bridal alternatives, some piped in rhinestones or tonal chiffon, liquid sequined versions, as well as double-layered-lapel black crepe with white piping that looked and felt rich. In addition to her signature “Rachel” flare trousers, Zoe played with wider-leg and cropped tomboy options.

“I know my girl may not be buying or wearing a full suit look, but we want to make sure she has options since these are pieces she’ll probably wear for several seasons,” she said.

Day-to-drinks looks came in jumpsuit and midi mini options (a good portion of her customers are from Los Angeles, after all) from simple black crepe jazzed up with dotted mesh sleeves to metallic liquid tweed (yes, it’s a daytime look for Zoe).

Zoe also refined her evening dresses into easy, salable pieces such as purple and orchid satin bias-cut gowns and Ford-esque sequined columns. Faux furs and fancy sweaters — those with ruffled sleeves or holographic paillettes — were a welcome addition to the range.

Zoe will unveil her spring 2019 collection in what’s become a new tradition, an L.A. runway show staged before New York Fashion Week, on Sept. 4.