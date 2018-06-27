Au Jour Le Jour Resort 2019

Galleries

Collection

“We wanted to keep it cool yet simple,” said Au Jour Le Jour co-creative director Diego Marquez, describing the overall look of the brand’s fresh and feminine resort collection.

Preppy accents were incorporated into the easy-to-wear lineup, which included blazers embellished with contrasting piping and rubber logos, as well as micro houndstooth shorts and crop tops, as well as eyelet sundresses worn over chenille T-shirts.

A mannish striped shirting fabric was crafted for a halter-neck dress with a cutout detail on the back, while sweet ribbons embellished the off-the-shoulder neckline of a frock printed with a playful wild animal motif, combining leopard spots and zebra stripes.

Romantic roses appeared bothers prints on a silk wrap skirt matched with a knotted T-shirt and as tiny multicolor appliqués punctuating a cute, fluid slipdress.