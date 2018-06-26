Blumarine Resort 2019

From a blooming Victorian garden to the bohemian atmosphere of Ibiza and the never-ending tropical summer on a Caribbean island, the Blumarine woman travels the world with a feminine and eclectic wardrobe.

In keeping with her signature feminine touch, Anna Molinari decorated a range of delicate pieces with her well-known roses. They spanned from a poplin cotton blouse and a midi dress embroidered with a cascade of sparkling sequins to a blazer worn with a maxi plissé skirt.

A nomadic feel was injected into the airy floor-length frocks trimmed with lace and in the fringed suede vest layered over a short tunic punctuated by macramé inserts, while an exotic vibe resonated in the tropical print combined with denim chambray on a pair of flared pants matched with a coordinated knotted shirt.

From the sartorial suits worked in sorbet pink and mint colors to the fluid chiffon gowns and the ribbed knitted separates embellished with tiny buttons, everything was infused with the brand’s signature romantic and poetic attitude.