Erika Cavallini Resort 2019

Galleries

Collection

For resort, Erika Cavallini imagined a woman who escapes from the chaotic life of the city to find her peaceful paradise in the countryside.

Her wardrobe is inspired by the textiles she finds in her imaginative secluded house. A chic tablecloth echoes in a multilayered eyelet slipdress with a scalloped hem, while a macramé column frock reminds of vintage tray cloths.

The effect of bed sheets bleached by the sun was rendered on a silk maxi tunic style printed with hand-sketched graphic flowers.

A relaxed vibe resonated in the lineup, ranging from satin gowns draped at the collar to fluid suits. Enhancing the effortless attitude of the collection, micro checks were printed on the lightweight organza of wide-leg pants matched with a coordinated trenchcoat, while a silk robe coat introduced an intriguing lounge feel.