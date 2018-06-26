Ermanno Scervino Resort 2019

Galleries

Collection

Folk accents, British touches and Pop Art references were the ingredients that Ermanno Daelli combined to inject a modern and fresh spin into his romantic and feminine aesthetic.

His iconic lace dresses, the delicate tops and the puffy skirts were unconventionally matched with fringed suede jackets and checkered trench coats, while ruffled tops were worn with running shorts in neon tones.

Soft leather was crafted for both sculpted yet hyper comfortable shirts, as well as for sensual dresses trimmed with lace. Graphic tiny flowers blossomed on both a mannish suit and a slipdress punctuated by exquisite embroideries, while pop graphics were printed on the organza of a draped strapless dress and rendered as jacquard motifs on denim pants.

Stripes introduced a graphic twist on a group of white and light blue silk slipdresses, shorts and blouses, which looked fresh and appealing.