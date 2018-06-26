Krizia Resort 2019

Milan in the Eighties, which served as the effervescent background for the success of the Krizia brand, inspired the label’s resort collection.

In particular, an archival print dating back to 1979 featuring sensual women’s legs, which was splashed on a silk top matched with coordinated pants, perfectly embodied the playful and hedonist spirit of that decade.

At the same time, Krizia’s signature animal motifs were revamped to pepper both fluid blouses and dresses and casual jeans, as well as the intarsia knits, spanning from tops and sweaters to fitted pencil skirts.

The brand’s signature sartorial heritage reflected in the impeccable suits, while Lurex, another brand’s must-have, was crafted from a silver column dress worn with a matching bra.

An homage to Krizia’s founder Mariuccia Mandelli, who was known for her volcanic temperament, a macramé lace featuring the wording “Krazy Krizia” was used for a feminine skirt and a pair of joggers — two go-to pieces for the brand’s most loyal aficionados.