Luisa Beccaria Resort 2019

The resort season was all about a delicate and romantic femininity at Luisa Beccaria, where the designer and her daughter Lucilla Bonaccorsi delivered a pretty collection for chic and sweet women.

There was a fresh, summery feel injected into a light blue maxi frock coming in a patchwork of fabrics printed with micro motifs, as well as in the aqua green polka-dotted shirtdress embellished with ruffled pockets.

The brand’s signature floral patterns were revamped with a graphic twist as shown on wrap frocks and silk separates matched with fitted knitted cotton sweaters and twinsets with a vintage feel, while the striped stretch linen crafted for front-button dresses, blouses and ruffled short pants echoed the mood of a sunny Mediterranean summer.

As expected from the fashion house, the collection was big on designs for special events. They spanned from elegant embroidered midi frocks for afternoon weddings to tulle ballerina dresses for evening garden cocktail parties and precious, regal ballgowns, such as an iridescent style punctuated by metallic polka dots.