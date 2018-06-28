Stella Jean Resort 2019

Flamboyant, colorful and a bit extravagant. The resort season was all about a joyful and happy mood at Stella Jean.

The designer delivered a cute collection featuring a charming balance between masculine and feminine elements.

Mannish suits and workwear-inspired overalls were embellished with unexpected details, such as fringed trimmings and patches of embroidered parrots, while the hyper feminine midi dresses were crafted from mannish striped shirting fabrics.

An energetic Hawaiian tropical pattern developed in different colors was splashed on lightweight robe coats, slightly flared pants and wrap frocks, while a geometric attitude was introduced in the collection via macro gingham cotton used for both logo camp shirts, skirt suits infused with a certain Western feel, as well as chic short jackets matched with flared skirts.

The charming and summery lineup was completed by bijoux developed in collaboration with Italian brand Rosantica and Philippe Model’s cool fringed and beaded sneakers.