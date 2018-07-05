Calvin Klein 205W39NYC Resort 2019

Raf Simons’ playful exploration of Americana continued for resort, which was full of collegiate references, interesting silhouettes such as oversized shoulders and wider arching sleeves, knits, bold Pop and Technicolors, and technical fabrics like Neoprene. It marked the first time a Calvin Klein 205W39NYC resort collection was presented in Paris, shown in the brand’s new headquarters in the city. It’s a vast multifloor space, spanning 15,000 square feet, that was designed by Simons and his longtime collaborator, artist Sterling Ruby. Architectural design was done by Architecture Research Office of New York.

There was a fluidity to the collection, with mostly pieces that can easily be mixed and matched. Take the blue, red and white intarsia knit sweater with the navy marching band pants featuring graphic, colorful piping and cowboy boots; the silhouette pairing a sporty pink tank with a tie-dye accent and a yellow satin skirt with couture airs, or the pink bustier gown worn over a long green turtleneck dress with orange pumps made of basketball material. Men’s wear took a similarly democratic approach.

A vintage sleeping-baglike fabric was morphed into quilted outerwear, while some knitwear was crafted of found yarn. It’s all something old made into something new — on trend for the season.