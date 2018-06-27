Dondup Resort 2019

Galleries

For its resort collection, the design team at Dondup drew on the house’s denim expertise to build a lineup of fresh silhouettes with a safari flavor. Jeans were pushed slightly into ath-leisure territory, in a show of confidence from a label that has established authority in the denim department. The wide reach of colors included acid washes and a bright green khaki, which was used to fashion a pair of loose, cropped jeans with one pleat in the middle of each side.

Jungle patterns appeared on cinched dresses and a dressy jacket and shorts combination — also cinched, but with pockets. For shine, the label offered lightweight track suit bottoms, hugged at the waist and ankles by drawstrings. There was a jacket in the same material hung straight to the thighs, sleeves pushed over the elbows — fitting the unique style offered by the upscale and cosmopolitan Italian label.

Anchored with a flagship store in Milan on Via della Spiga, Dondup expanded its web site last year and is gearing up for development abroad.