Drome Resort 2019

Marianna Rosati conceived a full collection for resort, a season for which Drome, an Italian leather-based brand, concentrates on key items in a woman’s wardrobe. “I like to play with classic shapes, minimal outfits, but always with some special details that elevate them,” she explained.

The designer juxtaposed more subdued hues, such as khaki or camel, with stronger colors like pink and lime. “I play a lot with mixing very soft leather and soft fabric,” continued Rosati, adding that for resort, she used for the first time paper-effect leather, for a sporty touch, injections of prints and new colors like bubblegum pink. She also tinkered with big shapes and upped the volume somewhat on activewear details, as seen in the parka fashioned from perforated leather.

All the contrasts made for a fun effect. Take, for instance, the pairing of a white tank top with khaki and blue details and a silver metallic leather knee-length skirt. There was also the zipper-spangled black perfecto sported with white shorts decorated with drawings in pink of a delicate landscape.