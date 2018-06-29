Isabel Marant Resort 2019

Galleries

Isabel Marant’s momentum shows no sign of letting up. For resort, she dished up a softer and easier rendition of her label’s Eighties and Western aesthetic without compromising its fashion bite. Broadening her color palette, she mixed in a few pastels — yellow, pink and mint.

These came in a loose corduroy, wide-waled, which she used to craft a high-waisted miniskirt with deep side pockets, long, loose trousers with a strip of the fabric running sideways and a jean jacket. Acid-wash jeans were cut high, also embellished with deep, low pockets. Elaborately embroidered Victorian-flavored blouses were elegant but not precious, in ivory and black; a long, knit mohair sweater was a perfect orange — vibrant but not flashy.

On the dressier side, the designer puffed out one shoulder on a black velvet top but left it sleeveless on the other shoulder. Embellished with studs and paired with acid-washed jeans, it felt just right: sexy, chic, snappy, not too extravagant: Marant’s forte.