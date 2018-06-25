Martin Grant Resort 2019

Galleries

Collection

Sailor tops, sailor pants and sailor jackets: Martin Grant put an upscale spin on the nautical wardrobe for his breezy resort collection.

A glistening tweed with graphic stripes was used for everything from a hooded top to a sleeveless cropped vest, a pencil skirt and shorts. Belted trenchcoats and superwide pants telegraphed graphic cool, while oversized eyelets popped on everything from a khaki pencil skirt to a beige poncho cape.

Grant also offered a fresh take on the boat neck: yanked off the shoulder, the asymmetrical neckline looked equally at home on a casual short-sleeved white blouse and a sharp black cocktail dress.