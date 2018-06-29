Y's Resort 2019

Galleries

Collection

Some highlights of Y’s Pink label included a coat, dresses and blouses made in Cord Leavers lace, which is generally used only in haute couture, plus tie-dyed sweatshirts and sweatpants, and prints with a botanical theme such as cacti.

Within the Black label line, new for the resort season, were viscose robes, dresses and coats with floral prints made using ink-jet printers, but giving a nod to the “yuzen” dying technique for kimonos dating from the late 17th century.

As is tradition, the Black collection is also full of Y’s bestsellers reworked in either new colors or fabrics, and a handful of gabardine looks that were garment-dyed.

The expansive line, with something old and something new, makes for a lively offer.