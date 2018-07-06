Zuhair Murad Resort 2019

Zuhair Murad embarked on a nautical theme while retaining his signature poetry and femininity, including a range of striking prints used across the collection.

With a stronger daywear focus incorporating a sprinkling of luxe ath-leisure pieces, he included nods to Captain Cook and sailor Corto Maltese, plus their discoveries of plants, Gauguin-esque colors and insects around the Southern Seas.

The most sartorial elements were navy blue or black-and-white outfits, like the sharp-shouldered jackets with tailored trousers and skirts. Shards of compass imagery decorated certain looks — in the form of beadwork and sequins on long black or white evening dresses. A bodysuit could be dressed down or up, and a jumpsuit had a sporty take.

These contrasted well with the fluid dresses with elegant patterns reminiscent of multicolored butterflies or hibiscus. Some standouts included the sweeping V-neck dress with pink, black and yellow embroidery evocative of pixilated butterfly wings and the shorter black-and-white dragonfly-like jacquard knit dress.

Fabrics such as leathers, metal cotton tweed and crepe de chine made appearances, too, adding an even wider reach to this rich collection.