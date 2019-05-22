Dsquared2 Resort 2020

  View Gallery — 30   Photos

In the past few seasons, Dean and Dan Caten created a clearer separation between their runway lineups and pre-collections. While they let their creativity and exuberance fly for the catwalk, they stay focused for pre-fall and resort. Their latest collection was in line with this strategy. Cautious? For sure. But also appropriate for the brand.

A Seventies bohemian look took center stage in the lineup, which offered a breadth of wardrobe staples for real women. Flared denim pants were matched with charming leather jackets injected with a military feel, while mini and maxi frocks were crafted in lightweight fabrics and splashed with micro flowers. In addition, parkas were enriched with floral silk inserts, logos popped up on T-shirts and sweatshirts and crochet tops revealed multicolor geometric motifs.

The brand’s fans won’t have problems finding revisited Dsquared2 icons to amp up their wardrobe, such as drop-crotch jeans and sleek perfecto jackets. Those looking for fresh and directional fashion messages will have to wait for the Dsquared2 coed show in June.

