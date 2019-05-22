Jil Sander Resort 2020

Simplicity with a playful, lively twist. That’s the message Jil Sander creative directors Lucie and Luke Meier telegraphed with their resort collection, a lineup that felt in line with the designers’ personal approach: discreet and apparently detached, yet emotional and spirited.
The sophisticated rigor of the sculptural silhouettes of the frocks and shirtdresses was interrupted by unexpected details, such as asymmetric folds at the neckline and light draping at the waist. Charming traditional shibori prints injected quirkiness into oversize fluid separates crafted from paper-like silk, while laser-cut circular embellishments conveyed a tribal feel on suede designs rendered in spicy tones.
The collection’s irreverent side was expressed through a mannish tuxedo crafted from soft chenille and crochet designs put the focus on the artisanal mood running throughout.
While the collection was clearly aimed at the brand’s most loyal fans looking for Jil Sander’s minimal urban elegance, it also felt appealing for more fashion-oriented, younger women.