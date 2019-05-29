Kobi Halperin’s resort collection was a contemporary interpretation of the artwork of Hilma af Klint — a blend of poppy colors, abstract designs and pioneering spirit. “Fashion allows me to dream, and allows me to have the woman be a canvas to create something, and express myself in the best way I can,” the designer said of the collection’s connection to art.

He focused on key tenets that have been successful for the brand — including embroideries, mixed prints, silky blouses — in novel ways that felt fresh. Take, for instance, the beading found across trousers, blouses and dresses — the intricate patterns were all heat-sealed onto the fabric, without a stitch in sight. Or see the illusion of embroidery through digital prints for something lightweight, more playful, and less serious. A satin marigold blouse was a standout for its imperfect, crinkled construction that married vintage beading technique with modern-day flou.

Klint’s influence on the collection was most notable in the color story of amber, blue, pink and marigold, especially when blended together on abstract floral prints cut into flirty blouses and coordinating top-and-bottom sets. Many items like the matching sets transition easily from work to dinner in what Halperin jokingly referred to as “Kobi by night.” Here, there was an emphasis on soft tailoring, as in sleek pleated viscose trousers and sheer blouses that both draped and hugged the body. Clean and exacting, the designer nonchalantly noted: “whatever is not flattering to the body doesn’t exist in this room.”