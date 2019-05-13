Tory Burch Resort 2020

Galleries

Tory Burch often looks homeward for inspiration. For resort, she started out musing on the family farm of her childhood. “I went back to American folk art, and where I grew up, Pennsylvania Dutch [country],” Burch said during a walk-through at her company’s headquarters. Yet lest the mind race to quaint costumes, she added a caveat: “That was the starting point — lightly referenced.”

That translates into a lineup that integrates expressive feminine elements with a robust earthiness, starting with a palette in which black and natural ivory play against russets, reds, deep greens and navy. Hearty tailoring belies a discreet Seventies vibe in clean-lined coats and jackets, often over A-line skirts. The most obvious folk-art references come through in floral motifs and craftwork, specifically embroidery and quilting, the latter handled, Burch said, “in a different way than everyone else has done it.” Case in point: a chic color-blocked coat in beige, green, gold and hot pink, horizontally quilted for a striped effect. Bold patterns carry throughout, as with large-scale, ebullient florals for a coat over a dress in a dark, almost sober, small floral. Worked in amidst the flowers and butterflies: a manipulated geometric or two, including a dress in stripes spliced and curved in multiple directions and punctuated with random paillettes. Such artful touches as a fanciful bow collar or a double-layer embroidered sleeve detail the collection’s array of dresses, imbuing them with unfussy charm.