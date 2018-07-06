Marina Rinaldi by Fausto Puglisi RTW Fall 2018

“I adore women, all women. When you’re on Ocean Drive or Miami Beach, do you just see skinny people? No, you see girls having fun. You can be curvy or skinny, I love women who have personality,” Fausto Puglisi said at the presentation for the 20-piece capsule he designed for Italian plus-size brand Marina Rinaldi.

Sicilian-born, Los Angeles-based Puglisi brought his maximalist vision to bear, playing with vivid hues that wrap around the body in bold blocks of color, or in geometric patterns that adorn the inside and outside of oversized coats. Juxtaposed, these gave an Op Art feel to the silhouettes. Shoes and bags were also in the mix.

Face of the brand Ashley Graham attended the presentation in the Hôtel d’Evreux on Place Vendôme in a floor-length, red leopard chiffon dress with a deep neckline from the range.

“He’s known for his boldness, so to incorporate that with the femininity that Marina Rinaldi represents makes for an impeccable collection. I mean, we have to talk about that iconic leather jacket there,” said actress and model Hayley Hasselhoff, pointing to the gold flower-embellished studded biker jacket — a limited-edition item to be delivered in September — that was the talk of the evening.

The MR by Fausto Puglisi capsule is available in select Marina Rinaldi locations, before being sold online at marinarinaldi.com.