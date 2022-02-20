Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2022

Against all odds, Priya Ahluwalia grasped industry attention amidst the pandemic, scoring multiple collaborations, awards and wholesale partnerships for her resourcefulness — she mostly works with deadstock fabrics — and ability to narrate stories of cultural heritage and identity through her clothing.

She thrived presenting her refined, colorful take on sportswear through digital films and books, but this year it was time to step back into the real world.

Although a “scary” new beginning for the London-based designer, she managed to navigate the shift by translating her love of film onto her new-season lineup, which was heavily influenced by Nollywood and Bollywood films. Her mood board was filled with vibrant images of sexy, powerful female Nollywood characters; vintage film posters featuring the bold typography both genres are associated with, and snapshots of male Bollywood actors’ looks, usually involving bright checks or rich textures.

“In both those genres, you can see Black and Brown lives and stories being told in a non-Eurocentric way, so they’re really special to me,” said the designer, who clashed references, colors and patterns together to create a fun and anything-but-subtle co-ed lineup.

Women’s dresses were draped like the saris seen in some Bollywood movies yet made shorter to reference the sexier, Nollywood silhouettes. Denim featured bold graphics inspired by the film posters, while the men’s offering featured smarter pieces like silk shirts, or classic polos updated with Indian-inspired beading.

This was also a collection filled with fuss-free silhouettes that Ahluwalia’s growing roster of wholesale partners could buy straight from the catwalk — an unusual, yet welcome, addition to the London scene.