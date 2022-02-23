Skip to main content
Chiara Ferragni on the Power of Influence and Making a Difference

Business

Bottega Veneta’s CEO Maps Out Strategies as Brand Returns to MFW

Business

Louis Vuitton Doubles Down on Exotic Skins With New Workshops

Dundas RTW Fall 2022

Dundas drew inspiration from his Super Bowl designs for Mary J. Blige, sending out a collection that was all about ease, comfort and movement.

Dundas RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Dundas

Since he moved to Los Angeles from London, Peter Dundas’ feet have hardly touched the ground. The designer dressed Mary J. Blige for her performance during the Super Bowl halftime show, and launched the brand’s first NFT, based on his Super Bowl designs.

Dundas is also planning a fall 2022 fashion show in the metaverse at the end of March, and spectators will be able to try his designs on their avatars. “We’ll be able to speak to a whole new generation, with great visibility and opportunity for communication,” the designer said during a Zoom call.

March will be a particularly busy month as the brand is also set to launch a “gender-fluid” makeup collection called Enhancer. It’s a collaboration with Anastasia Beverly Hills, and was the brainchild of the brand’s cofounder and business chief Evangelo Bousis. Dundas said they developed it during the pandemic, and it will sell at outlets including Sephora.

For fall, Dundas said he was inspired by his recent work for Blige, and was thinking a lot about the importance of movement, stretch and comfort on stage. For Blige, he made clothing with “jointed embroideries that could move, and bend,” and made sure she could change looks quickly and easily backstage.

“There’s stretch in almost every fabric we developed this season,” said Dundas, pointing to creations such as a deep purple satin jacquard suit with lacing details and strong shoulders and a series of sizzling little dresses in stretch charmeuse, leather, velvet jersey and knit.

A camisole top and skirt ensemble was held together by delicate crystal rings, while a slipdress had open, jointed seams fastened with little buttons. Dundas said it could be rolled up in a suitcase, and then unrolled, at a moment’s notice.

A star of the collection was a purple mohair coat, modeled on the big terrycloth bathrobe that Blige was wearing backstage — comfort dressing at its best.

