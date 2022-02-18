Edward Crutchley RTW Fall 2022

Edward Crutchley dove further into fantasyland this season as the fall collection centered around the idea of “a gothic queer god” and the celebration of what some consider “an outsider.”

It had a lot to do with covering and unveiling skin and breaking down social barriers.

“I want to look at the way that bodies are treated in gothic novels, which is something monstrous and aligning that to the way that queer bodies are treated in society,” the designer said.

The vibe was fairy-tale princess meets Onlyfans stars. There were well-heeled looks featuring dinner party dresses, a periwinkle blazer, and jackets in crushed velvets, as well as shirts and knit pieces in moth wing prints which, according to Crutchley, is the new leopard print to him and fits the queer theme well.

Then there were the looks for adult content creators, or those who dare to challenge the preconceived notion of sexuality, like the knitted dress with holes all over in the opening look, and a cutout singlet that almost exposes the entire body.

Accessories helped to build the queer goth characters. Nipple clamps were repurposed as earrings, and Stephen Jones made a broken tiara for the final look, a velvet prom dress that exposed the entire chest.

Crutchley also jumped into the metaverse. A few looks were turned into virtual garments by fashion-tech start-up Zero10 for those who want to live an equally fabulous life online.