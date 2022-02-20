Eftychia RTW Fall 2022

In a city that’s known for its big gestures and bright colors, Eftychia Karamolegkou stands apart. She’s not interested in making bold statements. Instead, she prefers the quiet route — and wants to dress a similar sort of woman.

This confident and talented designer turned out a collection that’s very much for now. Known for her tailoring and daywear, she’s dressing women for their big return to the office, studio, or classroom as the pandemic tapers.

Her clothes this season were dark, discreet and chic: Her tailored wide-legged trousers — which she cuts to create an “illusion” of good posture — were fluid and easy. Some had velvet or satin stripes down the side, and were worn with cropped military-style jackets with high collars.

Other trousers were paired with longer, tuxedo-style jackets and the combos looked as comfortable as pyjamas. Coats, too, had a similarly languid feel: a long navy blue wool one was as fluid as a bathrobe and had satin tuxedo-style lapels.

Long velvet and satin dresses had a quiet sensuality, with tiny buttons strung across the front, revealing glimpses of flesh. Blouses, and trousers, too, had similar details. Buttons down the front or along the seams were partly undone for a laid-back, but still elegant, feel.

The Greek-born designer said she used so many dark colors because she was thinking about “the abyss,” and how introspection and isolation can lead to illumination, an idea she tried to relay through the shine of satin fabrics, which wound their way through much of this collection.

Philosophy aside, this was a collection of wearable, beautiful clothes that will no doubt make the person who’s wearing them look better. And isn’t that the point of the exercise?