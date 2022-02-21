×
Friday's Digital Daily: February 18, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Alana Haim Is Having the Time of Her Life

Business

A|X Armani Exchange Opens First Milan Store

Fashion

Richard Quinn RTW Fall 2022

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2022

The designer's love for Michelangelo Antonioni's films inspired the slinky looks, and spaghetti strap slipdresses in this sensual collection.

Runway at Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2022 on February 21, 2022 in London. Courtesy of Emilia Wickstead

Emilia Wickstead pressed her Italian background into action for a collection that was inspired by her love of postwar Italian cinema, and the sizzling styles that actresses such as Monica Vitti wore on screen.

“I’m passionate about Michelangelo Antonioni’s films “La Notte” and “L’Avventura,” and this season I focused on the women,” said Wickstead, who showed the collection by appointment at The Ritz hotel, and created a digital film with a background inspired by the checkerboard motif in “La Notte.”

Wickstead created hand-painted checkerboard patterns for curve-hugging dresses, long gloves and gowns, and whipped up hot little tops and slipdresses with spaghetti straps that recalled the outfits Vitti wore in the film about a crumbling marriage.

Runway at Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2022 on February 21, 2022 in London.
Runway at Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2022 on February 21, 2022 in London.
Runway at Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2022 on February 21, 2022 in London.
Tailoring played big, too: the slim houndstooth or camel pencil skirts had an understated sensuality, especially when worn with high-collar shirts or knits. Other standouts included a long, dusty pink overcoat and a lineup of neat suits with long jackets and slashed skirts.

The palette was powerful with pops of pea green, hot pink and blood red, the latter of which spilled across a roomy suit and delicate dress with a shawl around the shoulders.

Wickstead’s slim, sexy, body-con silhouettes were the standouts, and looked more youthful — and dramatic — than the wide, flared skirts for which the designer is known.

Runway at Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2022 on February 21, 2022 in London.
Runway at Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2022 on February 21, 2022 in London.
Runway at Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2022 on February 21, 2022 in London.
Runway at Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2022 on February 21, 2022 in London.
Runway at Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2022 on February 21, 2022 in London.
Runway at Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2022 on February 21, 2022 in London.
Runway at Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2022 on February 21, 2022 in London.
