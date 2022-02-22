×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 22, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Simone Rocha RTW Fall 2022

Business

Hermès Touts ‘Genuine’ Pricing

Business

At Hudson Yards, Louis Vuitton Returns Amid a Flurry of Changes

Feng Chen Wang RTW Fall 2022

The rich and shimmering color scheme of the collection drew inspiration from the centuries-old technique of bodiless lacquerware.

View Gallery 24 Photos
View Gallery 24 Photos
Feng Chen Wang RTW Fall 2022 Luke Paige/Courtesy of Feng Chen Wang

Feng Chen Wang is ready to get back to the international fashion scene after her Winter Olympics project designing the outfits for the Chinese flag bearers during the opening ceremony.

She presented her fall 2022 collection in the form of a presentation in London as she prepares to move back to the British capital from China in a few months.

This season, Wang showcased her refined and confident take on deconstructed menswear, seen here on a playful shirt assembled with multiple layers; a tailored jacket cut from two different fabrics; a checked trench with a removable mandarin puffer part in the middle, and denim jackets and skirts with patterns rearranged to create a dramatic proportion.

Collection Gallery 24 Photos
Feng Chen Wang RTW Fall 2022
Feng Chen Wang RTW Fall 2022
Feng Chen Wang RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

The rich and shimmering color scheme of the collection drew inspiration from the centuries-old technique of bodiless lacquerware, a craft that is native to her hometown in Fujian province, Wang said.

The collection also saw the debut of the phoenix motif, seen on a check coat and a loose-fit sweater, alongside the FCW logo. Wang explained that she chose the mythical animal because it sounds the same as her name Feng in Mandarin, and hopes it can bring auspicious blessings to the wearer.

Feng Chen Wang RTW Fall 2022 24 Photos
Feng Chen Wang RTW Fall 2022
Feng Chen Wang RTW Fall 2022
Feng Chen Wang RTW Fall 2022
Feng Chen Wang RTW Fall 2022
Feng Chen Wang RTW Fall 2022
Feng Chen Wang RTW Fall 2022
Feng Chen Wang RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad