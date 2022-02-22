Feng Chen Wang RTW Fall 2022

Feng Chen Wang is ready to get back to the international fashion scene after her Winter Olympics project designing the outfits for the Chinese flag bearers during the opening ceremony.

She presented her fall 2022 collection in the form of a presentation in London as she prepares to move back to the British capital from China in a few months.

This season, Wang showcased her refined and confident take on deconstructed menswear, seen here on a playful shirt assembled with multiple layers; a tailored jacket cut from two different fabrics; a checked trench with a removable mandarin puffer part in the middle, and denim jackets and skirts with patterns rearranged to create a dramatic proportion.

The rich and shimmering color scheme of the collection drew inspiration from the centuries-old technique of bodiless lacquerware, a craft that is native to her hometown in Fujian province, Wang said.

The collection also saw the debut of the phoenix motif, seen on a check coat and a loose-fit sweater, alongside the FCW logo. Wang explained that she chose the mythical animal because it sounds the same as her name Feng in Mandarin, and hopes it can bring auspicious blessings to the wearer.