Huishan Zhang RTW Fall 2022

Huishan Zhang’s formula is a straightforward one: Expensive clothes for expensive-looking ladies. He fully owns who he is and doesn’t try to be anything else or tap into current trends.

For fall, while still working remotely from China, he staged an intimate salon show at a Mayfair townhouse — the kind his customers most likely reside or socialize in.

Indeed, the clothes were geared towards Mayfair ladies and their revived social calendars. With Italian aristocrat and society darling Marella Agnelli in mind, he offered up a tightly edited lineup all about bold primary colors and all things decadent. Tailoring was feminine and came in the form of off-the-shoulder jackets and slim pants; there were cocktail dresses galore; as well as red carpet-worthy gowns, made that much more dramatic by way of high necks, crystal embroideries and voluminous taffetas.

He’s now trying to start dressing his clients’ daughters, too, so he sprinkled some more laid-back pieces into the mix, like feather-embroidered knits or ruffled denim dresses. They’re the kind of looks the new generation of TikTok-loving couture clients he’s aiming at could surely get behind.