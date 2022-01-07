Joseph RTW Fall 2022

Co-creative directors Anna Lundback Dyhr and Frederik Dyhr took on Joseph in the midst of the pandemic, and their mission has been to focus on the brand’s foundations and offer the kind of clothing that transcends trends and seasons. For fall 2022, they continued perfecting the label’s signature knitwear in the form of cocooning coats, extra-large scarves and body-hugging dresses.

Their personal handwriting is becoming more prevalent in the play between masculine and feminine and the standout, graphic touches sprinkled through the range. Inspired by London’s brutalist architecture and graphic art, they added blown-up tartan patterns on loose suits and patchworks of soft, painted cashmere.

The look: A celebration of all things cozy and warm, with lots of layered knit looks, cool puffers and relaxed shapes. At the same time — acknowledging the reopening of the world — the designers channeled a renewed sense of optimism and strength by updating signature suits and outerwear in sweet shades of marzipan and bubblegum pink, or adding pin-striped tailoring in the mix.

Quote of note: “It should feel effortless, never forced or restricted. We’re focusing a lot on fluid silhouettes, it’s inherently Joseph to borrow men’s pieces and translate them into a woman’s wardrobe,” said Frederik Dyhr.

Key pieces: Pastel pink shearling coats layered over suits in the same shade; new knitted bags featuring the duo’s signature graphic stripes, and tailoring with dégradé-effect patterns to emulate brushstrokes. “We want to connect the brand with art…and these were some of the most labor-intensive patterns we created. It’s a graphic look, but with a softer, artisanal feel,” said Dyhr.

Takeaway: This was a collection filled with practical, yet elevated, clothing — a reflection of the Dyhrs’ modern design attitude of staying grounded and putting their end customers’ needs first.