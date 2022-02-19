×
Kaushik Velendra Men’s Fall 2022

Following his studio relocation to Brook Street in Mayfair, Velendra is marching towards a crowd that would appreciates his offerings.

Runway at Kaushik Velendra RTW Fall 2022 ​on February 19, 2022 in City. Courtesy Photo

Indian designer Kaushik Velendra’s armor-like tailoring this season comes in crystal, gold, and silver, as he aims to create fashion as if it was jewelry.

The Look: Trust-fund heirs, who are addicted to Frieze Masters as much as NFTs, can find the perfect outfit to impress top diplomats at a dinner at an embassy around Belgrave Square.

Quote of note: “I wanted to base it on everything that’s got to do with this world today. You could pick a piece from it and wear it in Dubai, India, America, or Europe. It’s a globalized collection for every occasion in your life, and that’s going to be our way forward.”

Runway at Kaushik Velendra RTW Fall 2022 ​on February 19, 2022 in City.
Runway at Kaushik Velendra RTW Fall 2022 ​on February 19, 2022 in City.
Runway at Kaushik Velendra RTW Fall 2022 ​on February 19, 2022 in City.
Key pieces: A heavily embellished amor-like top, a blazer with puffy chiffon sleeves, a sleeveless white coat made with French brocade, and a pair of gold velvet pants paired with a sharp tailored coat.

The takeaway: Following his studio relocation from Hoxton Square in East London to Brook Street in Mayfair, Velendra is marching towards the crowd that has the spending power and taste level to appreciate his very specific offerings.

Runway at Kaushik Velendra RTW Fall 2022 ​on February 19, 2022 in City.
Runway at Kaushik Velendra RTW Fall 2022 ​on February 19, 2022 in City.
Runway at Kaushik Velendra RTW Fall 2022 ​on February 19, 2022 in City.
Runway at Kaushik Velendra RTW Fall 2022 ​on February 19, 2022 in City.
Runway at Kaushik Velendra RTW Fall 2022 ​on February 19, 2022 in City.
Runway at Kaushik Velendra RTW Fall 2022 ​on February 19, 2022 in City.
Runway at Kaushik Velendra RTW Fall 2022 ​on February 19, 2022 in City.
