Kiko Kostadinov RTW Fall 2022

Coming out of the pandemic, Laura and Deanna Fanning, the twin sister duo behind Kiko Kostadinov’s women’s wear line, said they wanted to embrace glamour.

“Now with everything getting back to normal, we feel that we don’t have the same desires that we had pre-pandemic. We’re growing and evolving and this is like just something we really wanted to explore,” said the designers.

There were sparkly elements across the collection, in knitted gloves, outerwear, and jewelry made with Italian glass balls, as well as more grownup, polished offerings such as check, knitted tops and little black dresses.

Despite the added sparkle, a Y2K, early 20th-century couture and sci-fi film undertone dominated the narrative. A fine example was the pink lantern-shape mini skirt that opened the show. Its pattern was inspired by Madeleine Vionnet’s and Madame Grès’ cutting techniques.

“We are fashion nerds. We always appreciate something that is beautifully cut. They revolutionized cutting. They played around with textures and color in creating glamour,” said the designers of Vionnet and Grès. “We really gravitated towards that old-fashioned idea.”

Several other looks, such as a black, square-shoulder top worn with flared trousers and cropped mohair jackets, felt like something out of “Star Trek.”

The oversized outerwear echoed the brand’s men’s offering. The addition of sporty, Mary Jane hybrid boots gave those silhouettes a certain ugly-beautiful quality, and made a bold fashion statement.