Labrum London RTW Fall 2022

Foday Dumbuya of Labrum staged a moving celebration of his West African heritage, not forgetting the hardship his people have endured. A choir sang as models walked down the runway in colorful looks inspired by the life and textiles of his motherland.

“I was born in Sierra Leone, grew up in London. It was imperative for me to bring the Sierra Leone flair into British tailoring. That’s what happened tonight,” said Dumbuya, who has been referencing his own culture with Labrum since 2014.

The darker looks, like a black suit with pockets made with macramé, and a black coat with a monotone houndstooth pattern on the shoulder, sleeves and collar, represented the U.K.’s dark winter nights, according to Dumbuya, while the orange hue and cannabis motifs, seen across the collection, conveyed the joyful and vibrant energy of Africa.

Dumbuya stressed that he has a responsibility to talk about movement, as “people are actually courageous to…go to the unknown to start a new life. I think they are not celebrated that much as well.”

Now finally making his way into the fashion system, with help from the likes of Dazed editor in chief Ib Kamara, who did the styling for the show, Dumbuya is on the right track to tell his stories to a much wider audience.