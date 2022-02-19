×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: February 18, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The New Guards Taking Over London — and Rewriting the Rulebook

Business

Gucci Improvement in Q4 Puts Kering in Bullish Mood

Fashion

Harris Reed Shakes Up London Fashion Week — With a Little Help From Sam Smith

Matty Bovan RTW Fall 2022

It was a collection of Americana through Bovan's kaleidoscope eyes.

View Gallery 34 Photos
View Gallery 34 Photos
Backstage at Matty Bovan RTW Fall 2022 ​on February 19th, 2022 in London. kuba Dabrowski

After two years of working from his home In York, England, screen-printing and tie-dyeing shirts; filming collections inside the local church; and asking the neighbors around the corner to hand-make cable-knit sweaters, Matty Bovan finally busted out of town and made his way to America.

The craft-loving designer, who took home the 2021 International Woolmark Prize and the Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation, spent time with his boyfriend in the Connecticut countryside last year.

Collection Gallery 34 Photos
Runway at Matty Bovan RTW Fall 2022 ​on February 18, 2022 in City.
Runway at Matty Bovan RTW Fall 2022 ​on February 18, 2022 in City.
Runway at Matty Bovan RTW Fall 2022 ​on February 18, 2022 in City.
View Gallery

He whiled away the days knitting, observing the local culture, and paying visits to local attractions including the Mark Twain House in Hartford, and museums displaying traditional crafts, including quilts and rag rugs.

The result was a collection of Americana through Bovan’s kaleidoscope eyes, with clashing bits of gingham and check whipped into the ruffles on a long skirt; Holly-Hobbie-meets-Wizard of Oz apron dresses done in denim or Liberty fabrics; faded jeans sprinkled with heat-pressed sparkles, and star-spangled pouf skirts.

Matty Bovan RTW Fall 2022 34 Photos
Runway at Matty Bovan RTW Fall 2022 ​on February 18, 2022 in City.
Runway at Matty Bovan RTW Fall 2022 ​on February 18, 2022 in City.
Runway at Matty Bovan RTW Fall 2022 ​on February 18, 2022 in City.
Runway at Matty Bovan RTW Fall 2022 ​on February 18, 2022 in City.
Runway at Matty Bovan RTW Fall 2022 ​on February 18, 2022 in City.
Runway at Matty Bovan RTW Fall 2022 ​on February 18, 2022 in City.
Runway at Matty Bovan RTW Fall 2022 ​on February 18, 2022 in City.
View Gallery

“America is very easily parodied, and I wanted to take these iconic symbols and subvert them,” Bovan said from under a curtain of long dark blue hair, and with thick black American football stripes under his eyes, just like the models.

This season those models were all men – Bovan wanted a change of pace – and said he’s always thought of his clothes as gender-neutral.

Models wore baseball jackets and T-shirts that had been sliced up and stitched back together, stretch velvet tops that had U.S.A. writ in big, garish letters, and long, languid knits, like bathrobes, with colors and designs that riffed on the American flag.

Bovan’s collections are always an eruption of color and texture, with the gingham pieces and painted jeans – some with childlike handprints on them – among the standouts.

There was a sustainable angle, too, with Bovan working with dead stock including Calvin Klein denim, Vivienne Westwood tailored jackets, and electric-bright Adidas fabrics for billowy dresses and cape concoctions, the latter of which reflected his sunny mood.

Bovan took his bow by dashing around the winding catwalk at warp speed and said he’s excited to be back to showing live after so long. “I missed the energy of a live show – the feedback, the intimacy, the fun.”

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad