Rejina Pyo Fall 2022

Lauren Hutton, and occasionally “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” came to mind a few minutes into Rejina Pyo’s fall show, which was staged in a low-ceilinged izakaya restaurant in Knightsbridge called The Aubrey; some editors were ensconced in booths and noshing on sushi, while others were perched on velvet stools.

Was it the vaguely 1970s blouses, and no-nonsense hair? The high-waisted chinos tucked into riding boots? The tawny color and rustic men’s wear fabrics?

With Laurie Anderson ha-ha-ha-ing on the show soundtrack, Pyo summoned a mood of retro nonchalance in her blend of masculine tailoring and clinging dresses in groovy prints.

Pyo stands out in London for her focus on daywear, whether it’s a boxy denim jacket and jeans in the expected blue or a quirky purple stone wash; a romantic, flaring sundress in kelly green cotton, or a rib-knit V-neck and tube skirt in an oatmeal shade.

Her colors skew earthy and offbeat, and the fabrics are not particularly luxurious-looking, giving her clothes a vintage élan and a youthful cool.

Her feminine, generously cut trenchcoats and handsome, boxy jackets could walk right out of the restaurant and into the workplace.