Stefan Cooke Men’s Fall 2022

The fall 2022 collection saw Stefan Cooke and Jake Burt bid adieu to their upstart phase, while also revisiting some of the key elements the brand has explored and become known for.

The duo once again went into the theater archives in London for inspiration. Their first season with Newgen was also based on their finds from the same place.

The collection struck a fine balance between masculinity and femininity, similar to what Miu Miu menswear did back in the days.

Cooke and Burt offered some nice updates on slashed sweaters, and some very nicely cut jeans.

Lots of thinking went into those more wearable pieces, too. These included a denim jacket with 3D patterns of a chunky sweater running through, and a black tailored coat made with overdyed tartan fabric, the pattern visible only under strong light.

“We used to come up with storylines or concepts, but it’s not something that’s as interesting as going in looking at clothes and finding out what stories they are telling and building up a collection as an observer. That’s something that takes a lot of confidence. I think that’s what we have now. The confidence to just go and look at things and say this is good, let’s do it in this way,” Burt said.

This season marks the last time that the brand is supported by British Fashion Council’s Newgen support scheme. The duo said they plan to relocate the operation from Dalston to Tottenham in North London, where the studio space will be twice as big.