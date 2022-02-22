Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 22, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Simone Rocha RTW Fall 2022

Business

Hermès Touts ‘Genuine’ Pricing

Business

At Hudson Yards, Louis Vuitton Returns Amid a Flurry of Changes

Supriya Lele RTW Fall 2022

"She is the epitome of cool London fashion right now," said Victoria Beckham, who made a surprise appearance at the show.

View Gallery 20 Photos
View Gallery 20 Photos
Runway at Supriya Lele RTW Fall 2022 on February 21, 2022 in London Giovanni Giannoni for WWD

Victoria Beckham sat front row at Supriya Lele, and gave the designer a thumbs-up even before the show started. “She is the epitome of cool London fashion right now,” said Beckham, who made a surprise appearance at the show.

The lineup was filled with sexy ensembles with cheeky details, including a pair of super low-cut leather trousers with heart-shaped lace panties peeking out from above the waistline.

On top of offering her usual sheer, draped tops and dresses, Lele introduced some oversized leather coats and puffers, based on the coats and skiwear she found in her own wardrobe.

Collection Gallery 20 Photos
Runway at Supriya Lele RTW Fall 2022 on February 21, 2022 in London
Runway at Supriya Lele RTW Fall 2022 on February 21, 2022 in London.
Runway at Supriya Lele RTW Fall 2022 on February 21, 2022 in London
View Gallery

“That’s what I wear. I literally put on a big puffer coat over those skinny little things,” said the designer.

She also added more everyday looks. Model Paloma Elsesser looked gorgeous in a sheer blue top and a brown miniskirt with a detachable large pocket in the front.

Asked after the show about her relationship with Beckham, and whether she was working with her, Lele said. “She is just a friend. I hope she liked,” the show. A spokesperson for Beckham said that while the two women have great mutual respect, Lele is not working for the brand.

Supriya Lele RTW Fall 2022 20 Photos
Runway at Supriya Lele RTW Fall 2022 on February 21, 2022 in London
Runway at Supriya Lele RTW Fall 2022 on February 21, 2022 in London.
Runway at Supriya Lele RTW Fall 2022 on February 21, 2022 in London
Runway at Supriya Lele RTW Fall 2022 on February 21, 2022 in London
Runway at Supriya Lele RTW Fall 2022 on February 21, 2022 in London
Runway at Supriya Lele RTW Fall 2022 on February 21, 2022 in London
Runway at Supriya Lele RTW Fall 2022 on February 21, 2022 in London
View Gallery

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad