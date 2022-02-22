Supriya Lele RTW Fall 2022

Victoria Beckham sat front row at Supriya Lele, and gave the designer a thumbs-up even before the show started. “She is the epitome of cool London fashion right now,” said Beckham, who made a surprise appearance at the show.

The lineup was filled with sexy ensembles with cheeky details, including a pair of super low-cut leather trousers with heart-shaped lace panties peeking out from above the waistline.

On top of offering her usual sheer, draped tops and dresses, Lele introduced some oversized leather coats and puffers, based on the coats and skiwear she found in her own wardrobe.

“That’s what I wear. I literally put on a big puffer coat over those skinny little things,” said the designer.

She also added more everyday looks. Model Paloma Elsesser looked gorgeous in a sheer blue top and a brown miniskirt with a detachable large pocket in the front.

Asked after the show about her relationship with Beckham, and whether she was working with her, Lele said. “She is just a friend. I hope she liked,” the show. A spokesperson for Beckham said that while the two women have great mutual respect, Lele is not working for the brand.