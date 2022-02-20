Temperley London RTW Fall 2022

Alice Temperley has left Notting Hill — and London — behind, and is focusing on her new life in the countryside. She’s riding horses in her spare time and working from her brand’s new headquarters inside a former magistrates court in the small market town of Ilminster.

Temperley isn’t looking back, and her fall collection — the first one to be fully designed at the new Somerset headquarters — is infused with raw energy of the outdoors, and the air of a fresh start. She drew inspiration from the Wild West, cowboys and country singers, and is headed to the U.S. next month, with trunk shows planned in Houston and Palm Springs.

While Temperley may be on the move, her rich bohemian gal is still around, although now she speaks with a Texas drawl and, like Dolly Parton, isn’t afraid to pack a few rhinestones.

The classics were out in force: Temperley reworked her signature knitted poncho, elongated it, and added a zip front and sleeves for ease of movement, especially for horseback riders like her. Tailored suits were styled with string ties and bolero hats (a longtime Temperley favorite).

Leather took a starring role, too — how could it not have? — with long wrap skirts inspired by chaps, and a lineup of jackets adorned with studs or swirly leather details.

Long and languid dresses showcased a rodeo-themed print — with keys and trinkets — while for evening, they were covered in a cacti pattern, and iced with sustainable sequins.

A V-neck rhinestone-dotted dress — done in black or white — should play big with the ladies in Houston who are no doubt eager to spend time getting to know an English cowgirl.