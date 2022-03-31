×
Thursday's Digital Daily: March 31, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Fashion Photographer Patrick Demarchelier Dies at 78

Business

Supply Chain Pressures, Ukraine War Weigh on H&M

Business

Kohl’s Lashes Out at Activist Macellum

Autumn Adeigbo RTW Fall 2022

The L.A.-based, celebrity-loved designer of feminine and fun clothing is on the rise.

Autumn Adeigbo RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Autumn Adeigbo

Los Angeles designer Autumn Adeigbo had Paris on her mind for fall 2022, specifically a Parisian party.

“I wanted to go to Paris to shoot the look book, but my team talked me off that ledge. I will do it sometime though,” she laughed.

Instead, she brought Paris to her lively collection, amping up her brand’s signature mix of fun, feminine prints informed by her Nigerian-American heritage on textured outerwear and midriff-baring tops, and ruched-at-the-waist dressed adding corset lacing details, polka dots, ruffled collars and other touches of French je ne sais quoi.

The designer’s flirty dresses and tops have garnered a major fan base in Hollywood, with Kelly Clarkson, Jessica Alba, Mila Kunis, Charli D’Amelio, Florence Pugh, Rachel Brosnahan, Regina Hall and Lupita Nyong’o wearing them in recent months. “Our direct-to-consumer sales are 100 percent organic, and it helps,” she said of celebrity dressing.

This season, she also worked hard to expand other categories, including knitwear — a black cable-knit cutout sweater and cable-knit bra top with and matching mini, all with hand-embroidered butterfly appliqués, were on point.

She also introduced denim for the first time, including whimsical floral jeans and a jean jacket, as well as a zip-front corset minidress with sheer sleeves. Wide-legged, elastic-waist “comfort pants” and lace-front leggings in vegan leather were also versatile styles.

Adeigbo recently released a Barbie collaboration, and she has secured additional investment for her nascent contemporary brand, for a total of $3 million raised. She’s moving from designing two collections a year to four, and she’s also been traveling with Neiman Marcus, getting out into the market for the first time since pre-COVID-19, and visiting the 16 Neiman Marcus stores where her collection is sold.

“I used to be a salesgirl, and I love telling that story. Not everyone has the on-the-ground experience I have, from buying to wholesale, retail to styling. So I’m proud as a founder I can share that foundational experience with our sales army and with customers,” she said.

The designer will also be the Fashion Designer on the Rise honoree at the Neiman Marcus-sponsored National Black Arts Fine Art + Fashion Awards in Atlanta on April 7, where artist Amy Sherald and the late Virgil Abloh are also being honored.

“I’m so excited, Neiman Marcus has been so supportive of me, and I get to go back to Atlanta where I got my B.A. at Spellman,” she said.

Springtime is also looking up.

