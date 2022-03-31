Trina Turk RTW Fall 2022

Trina Turk took a passage to India for fall, taking inspiration from the country’s vivid colors, textiles and architecture for her lineup.

“I went to India a lot for sourcing,” said the Los Angeles designer. “And I went again as a tourist for the first time in 2019, before everything shut down. Jaipur is so incredible, there is so much to look at, it’s overwhelming.”

Turk used repeating arches as a print motif on rainbow silk tops and matching pants, men’s camp shirts and minis. Stenciled walls inspired the geometric prints on tunics and pants, flared minidresses and off-the-shoulder blouses, while floral textile art was echoed in the patterns on a Spice Road-hued caftan trimmed in pink marabou feathers, and a groovy suiting for men and women.

Gorgeous, ombré-colored suiting was inspired by the ancient Hindu festival Holi, and the vivid holi gulal powder that comes with the Festival of Colors. Nylon taffeta volume dresses with sheen were also worthy of a special occasion.

Turk doesn’t set out to reinvent the wheel with her silhouettes, but does manage to bring newness to her resort lifestyle brand season after season.

“Business is good, people want print and color, people want to dress up, everyone is getting married, and that’s really affected our Palm Springs business,” said Turk of her destination boutique. “Even though we closed a bunch of stores in 2020, volume has picked up. We’ve had tremendous weeks and months this year. The desert is hopping, and that’s pre-Coachella.”