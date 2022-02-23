×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: February 23, 2022

Fendi RTW Fall 2022

Chiara Ferragni on the Power of Influence and Making a Difference

Bottega Veneta's CEO Maps Out Strategies as Brand Returns to MFW

AC9 RTW Fall 2022

Here were sensual ladies that read noir diva and rebellious kid.

AC9 RTW Fall 2022

Alfredo Cortese wanted to evoke the same somewhat disorienting feel of his early days in Milan 12 years ago. Leaving behind a sun-drenched winter sky, guests were immersed in a fog-filled, low-lit industrial space.

His quest for intimacy percolated down to the clothes. Cortese is building his own lexicon out of sensual dressing and here he toyed with asymmetry and see-through, lingerie-inspired concoctions to conjure a rugged sophisticated vibe.

The collarbone was his fetish for the season, exposed via bias-cut slipdresses and off-shouldered knit frocks with side slits, also hip-revealing. Cortese added a glam spin via marabou dresses, feather-trimmed knits and little black dresses covered in crystals mimicking a babydoll.

AC9 RTW Fall 2022
Like his maestro Alessandro Dell’Acqua, for whom the designer worked before venturing into a solo fashion gig, Cortese puts his sensual ladies somewhere between noir diva and rebellious kid. Kirsten Owen was his muse.

