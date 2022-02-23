×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: February 23, 2022

Fendi RTW Fall 2022

Chiara Ferragni on the Power of Influence and Making a Difference

Bottega Veneta’s CEO Maps Out Strategies as Brand Returns to MFW

Alberta Ferretti RTW Fall 2022

With the fall collection, Ferretti aimed to emphasize Italian craftsmanship for clothes that would last more than one season.

Ferretti RTW Fall 2022 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Alberta Ferretti believes “women want to dream again.”

The designer showed a collection for fall that included some beautiful cocooning outerwear, such as long faux fur coats embroidered with floral motifs, and lean velvet pantsuits.

But there was also a galactic princess element to the lineup — emphasized by the video running in the background of some planetary and cosmic images.

Sequins, lurex and glitter lit up many of Ferretti’s looks, whether for day — on roomy knits and easy silver men’s pants — or for evening in the ethereal chiffon gowns the designer is known for.

“I do want some light to run through the collection, but it should never be over the top,” stressed the designer, who shuns in-your-face designs. But she also strives to “avoid the uniform effect” and enriched her designs with carefully detailed intarsia and embroideries.

With this collection in particular, Ferretti aimed to emphasize Italian craftsmanship, she said — and she succeeded. “This is how we can carve out our identity, there is so much ready-to-wear that we must tell our story of quality and craftsmanship. And clothes should last in time, not only for a season or two.”

There was lots of knitwear — and in particular some shone with lacquered surfaces — but leather was also a strong element, as well as satin and felt.

Ferretti injected strong flashes of color, from vivid red and purple to a palette of metallic grays, black and camel.

